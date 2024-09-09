It is all about the outdoor life for care home residents

Residents at Elm Bank care home in Kettering are truly embracing the great outdoors as the summer is coming to an end. ‘The Green Patch Community Garden’ based in Kettering is a haven that allows for the residents to explore the great outdoors.

As the summer is coming to an end, residents are making the most of the early morning sun, starting the day looking around the fabulous 2.5 acre site at ‘The Green Patch Community Garden’. Residents take in the fresh air, the sights and sounds whilst embracing all that nature has to offer. For many of the residents at the home, gardening back in the day was important, being part of the community was also important, the magical place provides all that and so much more.

The sunflowers were out, but coming to the end of their bloom, however still creating a magical display. The herbs provided the ideal sensory experience for all the residents, whilst poly tunnels were bursting with home grown produce that got the residents talking and fully engaged in learning about the different varieties of vegetables. The bee hives provided a chance to reminisce on times past and learn about the importance of bees in our world.

Resident Molly said, “I love being outside, and this place is amazing, it is my first time here and I would love to come back, I just love it. The people are so nice here, and the tea is lovely.”

General Manager Marvellous at Elm Bank said: “The Green Patch Community Gardens, have provided an amazing space for our residents, as the summer is coming to an end, the residents will continue to attend the magical space and embrace all that it has to offer. Our residents have expressed their wishes to be out in nature, mixing with the local community and The Green Patch Community Gardens provides so much for our residents right on our doorstep.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.