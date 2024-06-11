Isebrook School raises over £1k for Cancer Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Isebrook School’s post 16 students showcased their commitment to the community and collective action by raising a whopping £1005.75 for Cancer Research.

The fantastic contribution was the result of a heartfelt initiative by the 6th form students, all of whom have cognition and learning difficulties. Inspired by a project on the values of community and the power of collective effort, they wanted to make an impact and organised a sponsored walk.

The event was held at Wicksteed Park on April 19th with around 60 students taking part. The atmosphere was brilliant and demonstrated the students' dedication and understanding of the importance of giving back. The walk was made possible thanks to the amazing support from Wicksteed Park and Tesco, who donated water to the students.

However, the highlight of the project was presenting the huge donation to Josephine and Caroline from Cancer Research during a visit on May 24th. Both were moved by the students' commitment and enthusiasm, illustrating the impact of the students' efforts and the importance of supporting vital causes.

Isebrook 6th Form students present a cheque to Cancer Research representatives.