Introducing Build Your Business 2.0

The Business & Intellectual Property Centre (BIPC) Northamptonshire, part of the BIPC national network led by the British Library and delivered through Northamptonshire Libraries, is proud to announce the relaunch of its highly successful business support initiative, now rebranded as Build Your Business 2.0.

Delivered in partnership with West Northamptonshire Council and North Northamptonshire Council, this enhanced programme builds on past success to offer even greater support to aspiring entrepreneurs, start-ups and established businesses across the county.

Running until March 2026, and funded with £310,000 from the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, Build Your Business 2.0 will be offered entirely free of charge to participants, ensuring accessible support for anyone seeking business assistance.

Designed with flexibility at its core, the programme allows participants to access support as and when they need it, completely tailored to their individual business goals. Participants can benefit from one-to-one support sessions, expert-led webinars and workshops, networking opportunities, access to specialist market research tools and start-up grants of up to £2,000.

As part of a complete package of support, the BIPC Northamptonshire’s dedicated team of business advisers will be running regular drop-in sessions at BIPC Local libraries in Wellingborough, Kettering, Brixworth and Towcester.

What’s new in Build Your Business 2.0?

This refreshed version of the programme covers key areas of running a business including marketing, business growth and financial planning along with a brand-new webinar series focused on mental health and wellbeing for business owners. Delivered by Susan Liverman from The Kindful, these sessions are designed to help entrepreneurs build resilience, manage stress and maintain a healthy work-life balance while running or growing their business.

Start-up grants are back!

Eligible businesses less one year old can apply for a £2,000 start-up grant to help cover business-related costs. Successful applicants will not only receive this valuable financial boost but will also gain access to ongoing support from the experienced BIPC Northamptonshire team.

Stuart Timmiss, West Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Director of Place and Economy, said: “Build Your Business 2.0 is a fantastic opportunity for anyone looking to launch or grow a business in West Northamptonshire. From one-to-one expert advice and wellbeing support to financial assistance and specialist tools, this programme offers a comprehensive package designed to help businesses thrive. We are proud to partner in delivering this initiative and would encourage anyone with a business idea or ambition to get involved.”

George Candler, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Director of Place and Economy, said: “Northamptonshire is home to a wide range of businesses and entrepreneurs - all of whom are keen to take their business to the next level. With this in mind, this scheme is being re-launched to further support businesses on a variety of areas. Plus, with the start-up grants available, fledgling businesses can apply for a grant to provide vital financial support as they navigate the first year of business.

“We would encourage all local businesses across the area to take a look at the information available and get involved in this fantastic opportunity.”

Register today

Businesses interested in taking advantage of the Build Your Business 2.0 programme are encouraged to visit the BIPC Northamptonshire website. There, they can learn more about what’s on offer, register on to the programme, explore upcoming drop-in sessions, and sign up for workshops, webinars, one-to-one support, and more.