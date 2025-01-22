Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever tell yourself you can't do something? Well that's exactly what I did until I watched the London Marathon with my mum last year.

On Sunday, 21st April, I was sat with my mum watching the London Marathon. We were saying about how the crowds and atmosphere would be amazing, when I said: "I could never do that."

When I got home I thought to myself 'Why couldn't I do it, as the only person that stops me from doing anything is me?'

I decided in that moment to enter the ballot, never actually thinking I would get in. Months passed, and it was creeping up to the date where I would find out if I had indeed made it in.

In order to dream you must first be alive ... I'm dreaming and I'm living

On the 26th June, 2024, I got the email to say I'd made it in via the ballot. I had to take a minute to actually believe that I had got in, and as soon as I was over the shock, I didn't think twice about paying the entry fee to secure my place.

I cant lie, I haven't been taking it seriously until I went to London on Saturday 18th January on my own for a Meet the Experts conference, and that's where it all became real, that I am going to take on the biggest challenge of my life.

I signed up to the official training app and put my diet plan in place. I have started training and now I need the public's help to raise as much as I can for my chosen charity Children With Cancer. This is an amazing charity and I hope to raise as much as I can.

On Sunday, 27th April, I'm taking on the 26.2 mile TCS London Marathon and I hope that not only will I have as much support as I can, but I want to raise as much as I can.