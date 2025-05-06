"I’m a Corby Councillor and I’m fighting for Youth Mental Health"
Right now, I’m contributing to a national mental health report to help shape reforms to the Mental Health Act. My focus is on making sure neurodivergent voices, especially autistic youth, are not just included but prioritised.
I write dystopian fiction with a philosophical edge. My latest book, Chip 5 3 6, explores identity, control, and resistance. Like all my stories, it’s dyslexia-friendly because accessibility matters.
Everyone deserves to see themselves in a story.
I’ll soon be running creative writing sessions at The Cube Library and with YouthWorks, giving young people the tools to express themselves and build confidence through storytelling.
I won’t stop until every young person gets the support, understanding, and opportunity they deserve.