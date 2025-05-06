"I’m a Corby Councillor and I’m fighting for Youth Mental Health"

By Ceilidh Devine
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 12:08 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
My name is Ceilidh Devine, and I’ve just been elected as a Liberal Democrat councillor for Corby Town. I’m also an autistic woman, a former teacher, and a published author, and I’m on a mission to improve mental health support for young people.

Right now, I’m contributing to a national mental health report to help shape reforms to the Mental Health Act. My focus is on making sure neurodivergent voices, especially autistic youth, are not just included but prioritised.

I write dystopian fiction with a philosophical edge. My latest book, Chip 5 3 6, explores identity, control, and resistance. Like all my stories, it’s dyslexia-friendly because accessibility matters.

Everyone deserves to see themselves in a story.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Kindness in action. Hope with purpose. Change from the inside out.”Kindness in action. Hope with purpose. Change from the inside out.”
Kindness in action. Hope with purpose. Change from the inside out.”

I’ll soon be running creative writing sessions at The Cube Library and with YouthWorks, giving young people the tools to express themselves and build confidence through storytelling.

I won’t stop until every young person gets the support, understanding, and opportunity they deserve.

Related topics:Liberal DemocratCorby Town
News you can trust since 1897
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice