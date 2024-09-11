Ice-cream van visit stirs childhood memories in Kettering

Older people attending Age UK Northamptonshire’s day centre in Rockingham Road are getting used to the steady stream of pleasant surprises organised by centre manager Emma Atkins.

Monday’s surprise was the chance to queue up at a traditional ice-cream van for a free ice cream with flake! All thirteen day centre clients agreed how nice it was to end the summer with such a treat.

“One of the main benefits of attending a day centre is to join in activities with friends, to do things that would not be half as much fun on your own,” said Emma. “We are very grateful to Gennaro Feola from Rossi’s Ice creams for brightening up our day on Monday 9th September and for generously providing the ice creams for free.”

Brenda (91), said “This reminded me of when I was a child and we use to go to Wicksteed Park to watch my dad play tennis. We always had an ice cream.”

“When Emma called to ask about a visit, I immediately knew I wanted to offer my services for free and give back to the community," said local businessman Gennaro.

Emma says “Please get in touch on 01604 611200 if you or a relative would like to join us. There are plenty of places available at our day centres in Kettering, Northampton and Towcester and we can usually provide door-to-door transport.”

Find out more about Age UK Northamptonshire by visiting their website www.ageuknorthants.org.uk or call 01604 611200.