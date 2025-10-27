Huntingdon care home raises money for local children's charity

Staff from Bayleaf Care Home taking part in their fundraiser

Staff at Bayleaf Care Home in Huntingdon took to the rowing machines on Saturday in a sponsored row to raise money for Sports Connections Foundation Children's Charity.

The team, led by local Personal Trainer, Liam Rushmer, all took their turn on the rowing machines with the overall goal of covering as many metres as possible between 10am and 4pm.

Residents, their relatives and staff were all very supportive and were there to cheer on the participants as they began the fundraising challenge.

Katie Wilkinson, General Manager at Bayleaf Care Home, said: “Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity. We look forward to announcing how much money was raised in the very near future”

Bayleaf care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bayleaf Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents ranging from short-term respite care to long term stays.