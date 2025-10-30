Huntingdon care home launches warm space for the community

Bayleaf Care Home in Huntingdon has launched its very own Warm Space initiative, offering a safe and welcoming environment for individuals throughout the winter months. The project aims to support members of the community who may not otherwise have access to a warm and comfortable space during colder weather.

Residents and staff at Bayleaf Care Home are inviting local people to drop in, enjoy a hot drink, and connect with others in a friendly and inclusive setting. The Warm Space will be open every Friday between 11am and 2pm, ensuring that everyone in the community has a place to stay warm, socialise, and feel supported this winter.

General Manager of the home, Katie Wilkinson said: “Warm Space initiative allows individuals from the local area to meet and connect with one another regularly. It’s a great chance to share stories, make new friends, and of course, enjoy our wonderful hospitality,"

Bayleaf Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Bayleaf Care Home provides residential care and dementia care for 53 residents ranging from short-term respite care to long term stays.