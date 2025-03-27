Hundreds of Northamptonshire homes to get energy efficiency upgrades

Hundreds of homes across Northamptonshire are set to be upgraded as part of a project to improve their energy efficiency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading housing provider Amplius is set to invest around £41 million in energy efficiency improvement measures in 1,950 of its homes.

This includes around 800 properties across the county in areas including Rushden, Kettering, Corby and Daventry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Funding for the works has been secured as part of the government’s Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund and has been match funded by the landlord.

An example of energy efficiency improvements carried out by Amplius in a previous phase of the project.

Energy efficiency improvement measures such as internal, external and cavity wall insulation, loft insulation, new doors and windows and low carbon heating upgrades could be installed in the homes to bring them up to an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of C.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development & Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “Sustainability and energy efficiency are key focuses for us as an organisation, so to be able to invest a large amount of money into improving nearly 2,000 homes is a major piece of work for us.

“Combined with the work we’ve done as part of wave 2.1 of the programme, we’ll have improved the energy efficiency of 2,700 of our homes, which demonstrates our commitment to providing warm, safe and secure homes for our customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ll work closely with our customers who live in the homes we’re looking to improve and ensure they’re informed about and happy with the planned work.”

Amplius will continue to work closely with Morgan Sindall Property Services to deliver its wave 3 programme.

Fallon Warren, Head of Environment and Sustainability at Amplius, added: “We’ve got a strong relationship with Morgan Sindall Property Services and the results from wave 2.1 of the project have been amazing, with customers already seeing the benefits of the energy efficiency improvements made to their homes.

“By completing this work, we’re putting customers at the heart of what we do by helping to improve their health and wellbeing and doing our bit to tackle fuel poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m pleased to have finalised the delivery programme for wave 3 so we know exactly how many homes we’ll be able to complete work on. We’ll also begin engaging with the customers living in these properties so they’re kept up-to-date and informed on everything we plan to do.

“I’m looking forward to getting started on this wave and really making a difference for our customers and improving their homes.”