Housing First success story: Charity transforms lives of rough sleepers in North Northants

A groundbreaking housing programme in Kettering has demonstrated remarkable success in helping some of North Northamptonshire's most vulnerable residents rebuild their lives.

Accommodation Concern's Housing First based initiative, which launched in 2020 in partnership with North Northamptonshire Council, has provided stable homes and intensive support to individuals who previously faced seemingly insurmountable barriers to housing.

The programme's results are compelling: of the 13 residents who have accessed the programme, six are currently maintaining stable tenancies, with two ready for reduced support and two prepared for independent living. These achievements represent significant progress for individuals who had experienced long-term rough sleeping. The programme has proven particularly valuable in providing dignified, stable accommodation for vulnerable residents, while generating wider system benefits through reduced emergency service usage and A&E admissions.

Building on this success, Accommodation Concern aims to expand both this programme and their other life-changing work across Northamptonshire. Locals can support this vital initiative by attending their upcoming charity race night at The Piper in Kettering. The evening, from 8pm on the 7th of December, promises virtual horseracing entertainment, with opportunities to name horses and win prizes through a raffle featuring donations from local businesses. This family-friendly event exemplifies how community support can help create lasting solutions to homelessness visit bit.ly/racenight24 to book your place or make a donation to this vital work.

Accommodation Concern's 2024 AGM, where projects like this one were described and appreciated with remarkable positivity.

To learn more about Accommodation Concern's work and upcoming events, or to sign up for their newsletter, visit bit.ly/ACEmails. The charity also welcomes corporate supporters interested in making a difference in their local community. Please contact us for an informal discussion.