Honoring Our Heroes: A Day of Remembrance in Northampton

Scott of SSAFA with our wreath

This past 10th of November, I had the honor of laying a wreath in Northampton City Centre, standing alongside my dear friend Gareth Bull.

Representing SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, it was a profoundly moving experience to commemorate those who have given their lives in the pursuit of freedom and peace.

This year’s event was more than a mere ceremony for me; it was a deeply personal tribute to those who fought selflessly, including my own family members whose bravery left an indelible mark on our family legacy and my life’s work.

In the company of Gareth and my wife, and with the generous invitation of the Mayor of Northampton, I had the opportunity to pay homage to servicemen and women from both the UK and my native USA. I took that moment to reflect on my grandfather and his brothers who served with valor during the Second World War. It was also a tribute to my great-uncle, Corporal Allen Pileckas, who paid the ultimate sacrifice on Iwo Jima in March 1945. For his extraordinary gallantry, he was posthumously awarded the Silver Star. His bravery not only secured a place in our family’s history but also cemented my respect and dedication to those who risk everything in service to their country.

Scott and Gareth laying the wreath at Northampton War Memorial at All Saints Church

Corporal Pileckas was a man of uncommon courage who, under intense enemy fire, advanced fifty yards into enemy territory alone, destroying a fortified emplacement that had held up the evacuation of his platoon’s wounded. His selflessness, initiative, and devotion to duty allowed his fellow soldiers to consolidate their position and evacuate the wounded. Actions like his embody the highest ideals of service and duty to one’s comrades and country, qualities that I strive to honor in my life and in my work with SSAFA.

The Northampton wreath-laying ceremony served as an opportunity to pay tribute to individuals like my great-uncle Allen and others in the Allied forces whose courage and dedication have shaped the freedoms we enjoy today. Together with SSAFA, I am privileged to support both active service members and veterans who have given so much. It was a privilege to stand among friends, colleagues, and city officials to honor not just a historical memory but a living legacy that continues to impact countless families and communities.

My recent interview on NLive Radio with Paul Brennecke provided me a chance to speak more broadly about our work with military veterans (see interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KzD9zUcQ9eE). We discussed SSAFA’s mission and the vital role the charity plays in supporting veterans in both the USA and the UK. From helping veterans reintegrate into civilian life to ensuring they have access to healthcare, housing, and other essential resources, SSAFA’s commitment goes beyond material assistance. It’s about dignity, respect, and showing our veterans that they are never alone.

Whilst I am not a military veteran myself, I understand the unique challenges veterans face. Whether it’s managing physical injuries or navigating post-service mental health struggles, transitioning from military life to civilian life can be daunting. SSAFA's work helps veterans by providing not only the support and resources they need but also a sense of community and camaraderie. This support structure has been particularly important to me as I continue to work on behalf of military communities in the UK and the USA.

Scott and SSAFA family at All Saints Church 2024 Remembrance Sunday, 10th November

Working extensively with SSAFA and other veteran organizations, I’ve had the privilege to witness firsthand the strength and resilience of those who serve. Through my experiences, I have seen how honoring our veterans doesn’t end with ceremonial tributes but extends into ensuring they receive the support they deserve. By doing so, we uphold the values they fought to protect and reinforce the bonds that hold our communities together.

On this Remembrance Day, I encourage everyone to not only reflect on the sacrifices made but to consider ways we can actively support our veterans. Whether through volunteering, donations, or simply extending a hand of friendship, every effort makes a difference. In the spirit of Corporal Allen Pileckas and countless others, let us work together to honor our heroes in ways that are meaningful and lasting.

Laying the wreath this November was not only a personal tribute but a call to action for all of us. Let’s continue to honor their memory by ensuring that the freedoms they secured for us are safeguarded through compassion, unity, and unwavering support for our veterans. In the words of my great-uncle’s citation, let us show “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity” in our dedication to them.

As we look to the future, may we carry forward the lessons and legacies of those who came before us. Remembering and respecting our history ensures a brighter, more resilient future. The Allied sacrifices have been monumental, and it’s now our duty to uphold their memory and support those who continue their legacy. With gratitude, respect, and a commitment to service, let us continue honoring our bravest.