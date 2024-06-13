Homebuyers name new baby Steve after their 'amazing' Bellway site manager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

When it came time for Samy Salib and Sara Azer to choose a name for their baby son, they looked close to home.

When it came time for Samy Salib and Sara Azer to choose a name for their baby son, they looked close to home.

The couple, who had recently bought their first house at Bellway at Hanwood Park in Kettering, decided to call their second child Steve – after the site manager at the development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The first-time buyers picked the name because they were so delighted with the customer service provided by Steve Beck, who oversees construction on site.

Homebuyers Samy Salib and Sara Azer with Bellway Site Manager Steve Beck (right) and baby Steve

Samy said: “Steve was amazing. We bothered him a lot, but he dealt with our ignorance in a perfect way. He made the process very easy and explained everything thoroughly, he was patient and gave us loads of tips.

“We wanted a name beginning with ‘S’ and we were inspired by Steve’s kind-heartedness and patience, so when it came to choosing a name, we were happy to call our baby Steve.”

The couple, who also have a five-year-old daughter Sandra, had been renting in Kettering for two-and-a-half years after moving to the UK from Egypt in January 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They moved into their new home at Hanwood Park in October 2022, during a busy and stressful time in their lives.

undefined

Samy, 35, was working at Kettering General Hospital and had medical exams to qualify as a GP, while Sara, 29 – who is currently training to be a GP – was pregnant, and they also had plans to travel to Egypt to visit family and friends.

“We thought about owning a home around a year before we moved,” Samy said. “We became familiar with the area while I was working at Kettering General Hospital, so we knew we wanted to stay in the town.

“The Bellway staff were brilliant and very supportive throughout; they did their best to keep us happy and we were handed our keys on time. As first-time buyers, we were unfamiliar with the house-buying process, but Bellway staff guided us through. It was very stressful time, but the outcome was amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple chose a three-bedroom Carlton house type at Hanwood Park and are now settled into their new home. They particularly appreciate the benefits of owning their own place compared with renting previously.

undefined

Sami said: “What I like most about the property is the fact it is my house! I’d say the main advantage of buying over renting is the stability it has provided us, and we are saving on rent which is only ever increasing. Buying a home was a huge investment for us.

“I particularly enjoy having two bathrooms, with an ensuite in the main bedroom overlooking the garden. We moved from a house with only one bathroom on the ground floor, so we noticed a massive difference in our everyday family life.

“The overall finishing of the house is perfect – they’ve really paid attention to every detail. When we got the keys, it was a lovely feeling. At the time, we had lived in the UK for less than three years. It was amazing to achieve this step so quickly, a massive milestone and huge accomplishment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family also love the location of their new home on the edge of Kettering and just off the A14 when they want to travel further afield.

Samy said: “It is around a seven-minute drive into the town centre, where we can find everything we need. As a family, we enjoy walking around Wicksteed Park and going to Rushden Lakes, which is only around a 20-minute drive. There is no need to go to Leicester or Northampton for retail shopping, when all this is a short drive away. Wellingborough and Corby are also both easily accessible.

“Previously living in Cairo, we were looking for a peaceful area to live, and we believe Hanwood Park is the right place to raise Sandra and baby Steve.”

There is a selection of three and four-bedroom homes currently available to reserve at Bellway at Hanwood Park, with prices starting from £260,000.