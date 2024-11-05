Homebuilder's Halloween storytelling brings spooky stories to life for Corby school

Pupils from Priors Hall ALC were treated to a spooky tale or two thanks to a storytelling event organised by Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

The Year 5 class at the school, which is located on the developer’s Priors Hall Park development, visited the housebuilder’s Halloween-decorated Holden show home, and were treated to stories and music by experienced storyteller, Richard York.

Tess Quade, Headteacher at Priors Hall ALC, said: “Our Year 5 pupils really enjoyed the spooky storytelling session which has really enriched our work as a school on developing the love of stories and books. We would like to thank Barratt and David Wilson Homes for such a lovely opportunity!”

Richard said: “Children (and adults too) love live storytelling, with its direct personal communication between teller and audience rather than coming on a screen, and stories that have stood the test of time. I’m delighted to have been able to bring story and music to the children of Priors Hall ALC.”

BN - SGB-8934 - Pupils from Priors Hall ALC listening intently to Richard York's performance

The event was part of Barratt and David Wilson Homes’ outreach to help the communities near its developments thrive.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Northampton, said: “We are thrilled to treat pupils at Priors Hall ALC to a storytelling session for Halloween. We hope the children enjoyed visiting the decorated show home and were enchanted by Richard’s stories.

“As a leading homebuilder it is important to make a lasting impact in the communities in which we build, and encourage skills such as reading, writing, listening and creativity amongst children.”

Set amongst extensive woodland and parklands, Priors Hall Park provides easy and sustainable access to the nearby market town of Corby through its many cycle paths and walking routes.

BN - SGB-8959 - Richard York demonstrating his hurdy-gurdy to some pupils and Jodie from Barratt Homes

For commuters, the development offers excellent road links including the A43, A14, M1 and M6 all nearby, as well as trains from Corby Station reaching London St Pancras in just over an hour.

