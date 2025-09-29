Home-Start Northampton welcomes Northampton Saints wing Ollie Sleightholme and fiancée Lucy Hendrey as patrons

Local family support charity Home-Start Northampton is thrilled to announce the appointment of Saints wing and England International Ollie Sleightholme and fiancée Lucy Hendrey as its newest patrons.

The role will see the couple serve as ambassadors for the charity, helping to raise awareness of its work, engage the community, and support fundraising efforts throughout the year.

Hendrey brings a wealth of experience from her time as an early years teacher and is well-versed in supporting mums in the town, as the successful owner of The Mum Club Northampton. Meanwhile top tryscorer Sleightholme continues the charity’s affiliation with the Northampton Saints, becoming a natural successor to former patron, and ex-Saints coach and player, Paul Grayson.

Sleightholme and Hendrey, who welcomed their first child Lyra in 2024, said: “Ollie and I are honored to be the new patrons of Home Start and to continue the excellent work done by Paul and Emma Grayson.

"We aim to raise greater awareness of the incredible support the organization provides to families in Northampton. We look forward to hosting events and meeting more of the wonderful people behind the charity!"

Zoe Reynolds, Home-Start Scheme Manager, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Lucy and Ollie as patrons. They are hugely respected in both the rugby and Northampton town communities and have first-hand experience of the joys and challenges of being a young family.

"We’re looking forward to working together to support our commitment to supporting vulnerable families with at least one child under five years of age living in Northampton.”

About Home-Start Northampton

Home-Start Northampton is a voluntary organisation committed to promoting the welfare of families with at least one child under five years of age living in Northampton.

Home-Start Northampton provides support through a local community network of trained volunteers and experts.

Home-Start Northampton was founded in 1982 and has helped more than 400 local families.

To donate, sign up as a volunteer, or for more information visit: www.homestart-northampton.org.uk