Higham Ferrers' marvellous mapestry gets a forever home: Talented ex-teacher and team create their own landmark

Higham Ferrers’s magnificent and unique mapestry has got a new home and the mastermind behind its design could not be happier.

The mapestry, which captures the town’s medieval market square and other ancient landmarks in fabric and thread, was created from applique and various embroidery techniques and took several years to make.

Often referred to as the town’s own Bayeux Tapestry (which depicts the Norman conquest of England in 1066), the 1.5m mapestry was designed by creative genius, retired former art teacher Fay Caddick, who worked on the special project with several friends, all known as the Material Girls.

Initially displayed in the town’s library, it was moved to the local Henry Chichele Primary School when the library closed.

Attending the unveiling were, from the left: Susan Allen and Fay Caddick, Professor Peregrine Holden and Carol Fitzgerald.

Somewhere along the way, the special protective Perspex cover vanished and as the unprotected mapestry had been placed in a busy corridor, the Town Council received messages from people who were worried that it was being damaged by pupils rushing along with their bags.

The mapestry was collected from the school and Fay was called in, and with help from a former local French teacher, Therese Easter, they carried out repairs.

Carol Fitzgerald, who is on the town’s Tourism Committee, told guests at the recent Northamptonshire Heritage Forum History Day hosted by the Tourism Committee, The Friends of St Mary’s and the Higham Ferrers Archaeology and Research Society (HiFARS), what happened next.

“The tourism committee successfully applied to Higham Town Council to pay for a new protective cover. We had also noticed that the local Hope Methodist Church had an empty wall and fortunately, the Church authorities backed the plan to hang the mapestry on the wall,” she recalled.

Higham Ferrers’s own landmark: the magnificent mapestry

The tourism committee then invited Professor Peregrine Horden, the Fellow Librarian at All Souls College, Oxford – which was built by Higham Ferrer’s most famous son, Archbishop Henry Chichele - across to the town to unveil the mapestry on History Day.

With Fay and Susan Allen, one of the Material Girls, standing by, the Professor said that the mapestry was a “celebration of the wonderful history of Higham Ferrers.”

And Fay said later that she thought the mapestry looked wonderful in its new home.

“It could not be in a better place,” she said.

Now, the work that captured local landmarks for posterity, has itself become a landmark.