Higham Ferrers Footpath Group walk on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of the month, with walks varying between 5 and 8 miles. On the 5th Sunday of the month our walk is about 10 miles. The walks start either in Higham Ferrers or within a ten-mile radius; we always offer a car share option.

Walks will normally go ahead whatever the weather. Our walks include fields and footpaths so we recommend stout footwear as well as waterproof clothing. We stop for a break on each walk; a flask or water is suggested as we often take our break in a field. We request the walkers leave their dogs at home. For up to date information about our walks please see our Facebook Page.If you are interested in joining the group, come along to our AGM on Friday 17th January at the Methodist Chapel in Higham Ferrers, 7.30 start, where there will be a film show of our 2024 walks and you will be able to meet with other members of the group. Membership of the group is £5 per year.

If you can’t make the AGM, these are walks we have planned for the next few weeks:

Sunday 19th January

Join Sue for a 6.8 mile circular walk, Irchester – Podington - Irchester. Meet at 9.45am in Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am at Parsons Hall, Chester Road, Irchester NN29 7AB

Sunday 2nd February

Meet Maxine at 10am in Saffron Road car park for a 5.5 mile walk around the Greenway.

Sunday 16th February

Mark is leading a 6.5 mile circular walk from Warmington via Fotheringhay and Elton. Meet at 9.20am in Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am near Red Lion, Peterborough Road, Warmington PE8 6TN.

Sunday 2nd March

Marion is leading a 6.8 mile walk in the Cosgrove area.Meet at 9.05am in Saffron Road car park for car sharing or 10am Cosgrove Village Primary School, 3 Bridge Road, Cosgrove MK19 7JH