High Sheriffs of five counties unite for The Air Ambulance Service

The High Sheriffs for the five counties (from L-R): Rutland - Colonel Richard Chesterfield; Northamptonshire - Jeremy Sharman; Warwickshire - Karen Lynch MBE; Leicestershire - Stephen Bryan JP; Derbyshire - Sir Richard FitzHerbert

The High Sheriffs of Leicestershire, Derbyshire, Warwickshire, Northamptonshire and Rutland have joined forces – and broken 1,000 years of tradition - to support the local air ambulance service charity saving the lives of people in their counties.

On Monday (September 1st 2025) the High Sheriffs visited the Nottingham base of The Air Ambulance Service charity – which launched in 2003 and now fly two local air ambulances services, serving a total of five counties. Each broke with a millennium of tradition by swapping their white jabot (an elaborate cravat worn around the neck) for one in the yellow of the charity’s brand and local air ambulance helicopters.

The High Sheriffs in each county are elected for one year and each is the King’s representative in the county. It is the oldest secular office under the Crown, predating even the Norman Conquest. Each is sworn to bring people together within the county and to support the enormous contribution made by the emergency services – including air ambulances.

Based on court dress from the late 17th–18th century, High Sheriffs have a very distinctive and historic dress code which explicitly states that the jabot should be white – so for all five of the King’s representatives to choose to demonstrate their support was a remarkable gesture for the charity.

The Air Ambulance Service

The Air Ambulance Service charity does not receive any government funding and relies entirely on voluntary donations and support from the communities it helps. It flies an average of ten missions a day, delivering lifesaving care at for medical emergencies and giving people the very best chance of survival and recovery.

The High Sheriffs for the five counties are (from L-R on photo):

• Rutland: Colonel Richard Chesterfield

• Northamptonshire: Jeremy Sharman

• Warwickshire: Karen Lynch MBE

• Leicestershire: Stephen Bryan JP

• Derbyshire: Sir Richard FitzHerbert

High Sheriff of Northamptonshire Jeremy Sharman said: “It is almost unheard of for five High Sheriffs to be together working collaboratively across counties on a mission – and I believe it is unprecedented for us to break with the strict code of dress that has been an expectation of our office since the 18th century. However, we wanted to make a clear show of support for The Air Ambulance Service.

“Every day the Air Ambulance Service crew are called to help people in the five counties who have been hurt in road traffic collisions, accidents at home or work, and for medical emergencies such as cardiac arrest or stroke. They provide the fastest and best chance of survival for people of all ages, and in return the backing of the public means they can fly their next mission.

“As High Sheriff it was my honour to visit the base today with my colleagues from the other four countries and learn from the crews how they bring care in the air to our communities. We all pledged our ongoing support, and will use the influence of our position to help the charity as best we can.”

The Air Ambulance Service Chief Executive Officer Peta Wilkinson hosted the visit, and added: “We were delighted to welcome our High Sheriffs to the Nottingham base today so that we could explain how vital the support of the public is to the work we do. We were overwhelmed by their show of solidarity by donning the yellow of our helicopters – and hope that the King does not view them too harshly.

“My colleagues and I are looking forward to strengthening the relationship with the High Sheriffs as we continue to help the people in the five counties who need us.”

For details of how you can support The Air Ambulance Service and the National Children’s Air Ambulance visit www.theairambulanceservice.org.uk.

The visit preceded Air Ambulance Week 2025 from September 8th to the 14th.