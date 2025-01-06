Hermitage House resident takes to the skies in exciting flight simulation experience

Resident James in the Spitfire simulation.

James, a resident of Hermitage House Care Home in Thrapston, soared to new heights during an exhilarating flight simulation adventure as part of the care home’s Make a Wish initiative. The staff team at Hermitage House organised for resident James to step into the cockpit of a wartime Spitfire and experience the thrill of piloting an aircraft in a fully immersive setting.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of Hermitage House’s Make a Wish initiative; this experience is one of many tailored activities designed to create unforgettable moments for residents. As part of the Country Court group, Hermitage House takes pride in delivering personalised care through meaningful experiences, ranging from boat trips and book launches to off-road driving and family tea parties. By understanding each resident’s unique interests and hobbies, the team ensures every activity resonates on a personal level.

An Afternoon of High-Flying AdventuresThe flight simulation was packed with excitement as James took on a series of challenging missions, including:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Mastering the fundamentals of flight, such as take-offs, landings, and navigating by the horizon.

Resident James in the Spitfire simulation.

· Flying through the iconic arches of Tower Bridge in a stunning recreation of 1940s England.

· Battling enemy bomber planes in an action-packed combat scenario, guided by skilled instructors.

· Performing an emergency landing under simulated high-pressure conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

· Reaching top speeds of 450 mph while exploring the incredible capabilities of the iconic Spitfire.

Resident James in Spitfire simulator.

The experience brought plenty of smiles and laughter as James successfully executed acrobatic stunts, including barrel rolls and loop-the-loops. “Yeah, it was great! I’d do it again,” James exclaimed with a grin after perfecting a particularly daring manoeuvre.

Throughout the experience, James was guided by experienced flight instructors who provided encouragement and support at every step. One instructor praised his progress, saying, “Very nice flying, very good turn,” highlighting James’s growing confidence in the simulator.

The excitement of the day extended beyond James, as the care home’s staff joined in by exploring other simulators and cheering him on. Wellbeing Coordinator Jessica Bennett shared, “Seeing James light up with joy and humour as he tried something new and meaningful to him is truly heartwarming. Moments like these capture the spirit of our Make a Wish initiative, which allows us to create unforgettable experiences for our residents.”