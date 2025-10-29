'Help your local hospice to 'spread the Cransley Sparkle' and make 'every moment matter' this Christmas with their appeal!

Cransley Hospice Trust are proud to launch their new ‘Cransley Sparkle Appeal’ to bring moments of joy, compassion and festive feels to patients receiving hospice care this Christmas. While it’s undoubtably one of the hardest times of year for people to be facing a terminal diagnosis, the Cransley Hospice clinical team are always there to uplift those in their care and to enable families to make precious memories during whatever time they have left together.

Louise Gurney, Data and Individual Giving Manager at Cransley Hospice Trust commented: “We know that Christmas can be a very difficult time of year for patients in our care and their families. This year, we’re asking our local community to show their support for those currently receiving hospice care by making a donation, however big or small, to our Cransley Sparkle appeal.”

People are encouraged to give whatever they can to bring a smile to the faces of those facing a very difficult journey this year. A donation of just £5 could gift a patient a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie, served by the hospice team as they carol sing their way around the ward with the drinks trolley. Just £15 could pay for Christmas dinner with all the trimmings for a patient in the hospice to enjoy a special meal with their loved ones. £25 could buy a thoughtful gift on Christmas Eve to brighten a patient’s day, especially for those who may not have anyone else to celebrate with. £70 could pay for a festive hamper for a family receiving hospice care to make memories together, moments the patient’s family will treasure forever. £200 could pay for Santa to visit the hospice to spread a little bit of Cransley Sparkle, making this season truly unforgettable for all those in the care of Cransley Hospice.

Your donations, however big or small, will help more families facing a very difficult journey to celebrate together and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The clinical team at Cransley Hospice need your support!

The Cransley Hospice Trust Fundraising Team are also inviting you to share your own special memories of hospice care at Christmas time. You can email these to the marketing team at [email protected] or send them via the charities’ social media channels. Your special moments will be shared with the incredible Cransley Hospice clinical team, as they work hard to put smiles on the faces of those in their care this Christmas.

From everyone at Cransley Hospice Trust, thank you for your incredible support … because every moment matters!