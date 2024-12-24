Healthcare hero: Hannah Medlicott wins Kettering General Hospital ROSE award for compassionate patient care

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hannah helped family at difficult time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A healthcare assistant has won a Kettering General Hospital ROSE Award for the way she supported a patient with an infection receiving palliative care.

Hannah Medlicott, who works in gynaecology, went above and beyond to support both the patient and her family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her nominator wrote: “Even though we have only known Hannah for a few days she has shown both my mum, and myself, compassion, and such kindness words cannot explain how l feel about her.

Healthcare Assistant Hannah Medlicott presented with her award.

“She is dedicated to her job and will make a fantastic nurse and would be an asset to any department she works in. She deserves every success.

“There aren’t many people who come into your life who make such an impression but Hannah certainly has and at such a difficult time for us.

“She has talked to mum in the most compassionate way. Made her laugh and feel relaxed and offered me support. She has really gone well above and beyond.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROSE stands for Recognising Our Staff Excellence (ROSE) and celebrates care delivered by staff where they show empathy, compassion, and dedication, that goes beyond the normal call of duty.

Healthcare Assistant Hannah Medlicott is presented with her ROSE Award by Interim Director of Nursing Robin Binks.

Staff who can be nominated include clinical healthcare support workers, allied health professions (AHPs), such as therapists, operating department practitioners, and radiographers. The awards also include pharmacists, scientists, and other non-nursing or non-medical clinical registrants.

KGH Interim Director of Nursing, Robin Binks, said: “Hannah has shown outstanding compassion, kindness and support for her patient and her patient’s family.

“She clearly made a very powerful positive impression on them by delivering care focussed on their needs and is a worthy recipient of the ROSE Award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To make a ROSE nomination go to: https://www.kgh.nhs.uk/the-rose-award/

All nominations will be reviewed by the ROSE judging panel on a quarterly basis.

The awards look for staff who:

Model empathy and demonstrate a caring attitude in all situations. Demonstrate extraordinary clinical skills in the delivery of compassionate patient care. Have a positive attitude and demonstrate professionalism in the work environment. Exemplifies the mission, vision, and values of KGH. Establish a special connection with the patients and families.