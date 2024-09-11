Hazel Leys Academy celebrate prestigious international eco-schools award for sustainability efforts

Pupils at Hazel Leys Academy are celebrating a significant achievement after being awarded international recognition for their outstanding work in promoting sustainability and raising environmental awareness among their peers.

The academy has earned the coveted Eco-Schools Green Flag, a symbol of excellence in environmental education and action.

The Eco-Schools programme, launched in 1994 and now active in over 70 countries, engages more than 1.4 million pupils in England alone. Using Eco-Schools’ proven seven-step framework, Hazel Leys Academy pupils took the lead in driving positive environmental change within their school and local community.

At the heart of this initiative was a dedicated, pupil-led Eco-Committee, formed with the support of Mr. Lapsley. This passionate group conducted a comprehensive review of their school's environmental practices and curriculum before developing an ambitious year-long action plan.

Pupils and staff at Hazel Leys Academy celebrating eco-schools award.

The plan focused on three critical environmental issues: litter, water conservation, and biodiversity. Pupils participated in various hands-on activities, such as organising litter picks around the school grounds, brainstorming water-saving strategies, and creating bug hotels to enhance biodiversity. Each initiative was designed to raise awareness, foster sustainable habits, and contribute to global conservation efforts.

Reflecting on their accomplishment, Mr. Lapsley expressed his pride in the pupils' teamwork and dedication: "We are incredibly proud of our eco-warriors for earning the Green Flag. They’ve worked hard as a team to achieve their goals, and we’re excited to continue building on this momentum throughout the academic year."

Rowan, a Year 4 pupil, shared their enthusiasm for the project: "I enjoyed litter picking because it helps the environment and the community, and I loved making bug hotels and learning how to save water." Fellow Year 4 pupil Adaline added, "It felt great to make a real difference to our school and local community."

Adam Flint, Eco-Schools England Manager, praised the academy’s achievement: "The Eco-Schools’ Green Flag is an international benchmark that demonstrates a commitment to fighting climate change and high standard of sustainable practice. Students and staff who earn this award deserve recognition for their dedication toward protecting our planet. Every day, they demonstrate that each of us can contribute to making our planet a better, more sustainable, place."

Hazel Leys Academy’s success serves as an inspiring example of how young people are leading the way in environmental responsibility, showing that collective action can make a tangible difference in the fight against climate change.