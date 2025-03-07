Harborough-based Sock Company raising money for Wear Orange for Sebastian Day

Sebastian Nunney

Support Orange Day with Orange Socks!

Soctopus, a Market Harborough based Sock company, with 7 brick and mortar sock stores located throughout the UK, are honoured to invite customers to join them in celebrating Wear Orange for Sebastian Day, with a fun in-store event being held on the 14th March 2025.

Sebastian was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer that affects only 100 children each year in the UK. The Local community joined forces to try and raise urgent funds to allow Sebastian to take part in a medical trial to try and save his life. Unfortunately Sebastian’s health deteriorated before the funds needed were raised and Sebastian sadly passed away on the 28th January 2024, shortly before his 7th birthday.

Wear orange for Sebastian Day will be held on the 14th March 2025, on what would have been Sebastian’s 8th Birthday.

The more socks sold on the day the more money raised.

Team Sebastian are asking people across the country to participate in wearing orange to remember Sebastian, his favourite colour and help raise funds for Youth Works. Youth Works Northamptonshire is a Local charity who deliver education and support services to the young people of Northamptonshire.

Soctopus will be donating a percentage of sales from the day from all Soctopus stores, online and wholesale to Team Sebastian’s nominated charity.

Soctopus will be asking staff in their stores to show their support by wearing something orange on the day. Orange socks being the obvious choice.

Website: www.soctopus.co.uk

Instagram @soctopus_

Soctopus ships worldwide on their website and has shops in Brighton (The Lanes), Oxford (Covered Market), Cambridge (Sidney Street), Chester (Foregate Street), Edinburgh (The Royal Mile), Newcastle (Grainger Street) & York (Low Petergate)