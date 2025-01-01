Happy New Year for Kettering slimmers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kettering Slimmers are celebrating losing 629 stone in 2024!

Angela Markie runs three Slimming World groups in Kettering and has been celebrating their successes from 2024.

Across three groups, her members have lost an incredible 629 stone and 58 members have achieved their dream target weight.

Consultant, Angela Markie says: “Support is really the most important thing. It all starts with feeling that you’re not alone. Members share that they couldn't do it without the weekly help, encouragement and understanding of like-minded individuals in group.

"As someone who has lost weight myself, I know the challenges people can face, which is why, along with the group, I will be there to support every one of my members all the way to their chosen target weight.

"Setting targets, sharing recipes and other ideas, and working together as a group to overcome challenges and celebrate success is so important to a successful journey. That’s why, at my Slimming World groups, there’ll be tons of support, encouragement and fun.

"The great thing about Slimming World is that it doesn't feel like a diet. The eating plan encourages you to eat lots of tasty, filling foods like pasta, rice, potatoes and lean meat and fish, you’re never hungry and so you don’t feel like you’re missing out.

"Slimming World isn’t just about changing what you eat. Becoming more active is important too. Our Body Magic physical activity support programme helps members build activity into their daily routine at their own pace. Everything counts from walking to gardening to washing the car.”

Angela's Slimming World groups are held at Balance Gym, Kettering every Wednesday at 4pm, 5.30pm & 7pm and Friday at 8am & 9.30am and on a Thursday at St Andrew's Church, Kettering at 5.30pm & 7pm. For more information, call her on 07727 009759.