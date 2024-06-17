Hallelujah, it’s time for puppy cuddles: Guide dog pups meet the cast of Sister Act The Musical

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers and dogs from sight loss organisation Guide Dogs visited Royal & Derngate theatre in Northampton last week, collecting donations during Sister Act The Musical.

134","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342447,"5",201342448,"1",469777841,"arial",469777842,"",469777843,"calibri",469777844,"arial",469769226,"arial,calibri",268442635,"24",469775450,"normaltextrun",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"normaltextrun",335572020,"1",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]">The award-winning production of Sister Act came to the theatre from Monday 10 to Saturday 15 June, as part of its UK and Ireland tour. 135","classid":1073872969,"properties":[201342447,"5",201342448,"1",469777841,"arial",469777842,"",469777843,"calibri",469777844,"arial",469769226,"arial,calibri",268442635,"24",469775450,"eop",201340122,"1",134233614,"true",469778129,"eop",335572020,"1",469778324,"default="" paragraph="" font"]">

The charity raised 133","classid":1073872969,"properties":[469777841,"times="" new="" roman",469777842,"times="" roman",469777843,"times="" roman",469777844,"times="" roman",469769226,"times="" roman",335551547,"2057",335559739,"0",201342447,"5",201342448,"1",268442635,"24",335559704,"1025",335559705,"2057",469775450,"paragraph",201340122,"2",134233614,"true",469778129,"paragraph",335572020,"1",134233118,"true",134233117,"true",469778324,"normal"]">£3432.13 during the collections, which were held after the performances, with card donations still to be counted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendi Peters plays Mother Superior in the show and is an Ambassador for Guide Dogs.

Wendi Peters and guide dog puppy Coco

As a thank you for their support, Guide Dogs arranged for the cast to meet four local guide dog puppies, as well as a working guide dog and her owner, in between shows.

Wendi Peters said: “The cast had a wonderful afternoon meeting dogs and volunteers from Guide Dogs and loved the puppy cuddles.

“Being a dog owner myself, I know the huge benefits dogs can bring to people’s lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m proud to have been an ambassador for Guide Dogs since 2012 and in that time, I’ve seen how these extraordinary animals can transform lives, giving people independence and the chance to, once again, live the life they choose.”

Nuns from Sister Act The Musical with guide dog puppies

Felicity Stratton, local Community Fundraising Relationship Manager for Guide Dogs, said: “We’d like to say a big thank you to the production company, the cast and everyone at Royal & Derngate for supporting our collections during Sister Act The Musical.

“As a charity, we rely almost entirely on public donations to keep our life-changing services for people with sight loss running, so opportunities like this are really important.

“The money raised will make a real difference.”