Growing Together Northampton tackles local waste problem with community table top sale

In a creative and community-focused approach to tackling the growing issue of waste and fly-tipping in Northampton, local charity Growing Together Northampton has launched a new initiative: regular Table Top Sales aimed at encouraging residents to re-home their unwanted items.

The first event, held during the half term break, brought together local residents, small businesses, and the charity’s team to sell and exchange preloved items—from books and clothing to household goods and more. The event was a vibrant and positive display of community spirit and sustainability in action.

Nicole Heitz, who leads Growing Together’s Community Outreach Project, said:

"It was great to see local residents, small businesses, and the charity coming together to pass on items that could be of use to others. We sold books, clothing, household items—one family even ran a tombola with items they no longer needed. We hope that this regular initiative helps our community reduce waste while also giving people a chance to make a bit of money locally."

Volunteer & Shopper

Fly-tipping and excessive waste disposal have become increasing concerns across the area. By hosting these regular events, Growing Together Northampton is offering a practical, grassroots solution that benefits both the environment and the local economy.

Louise Danielczuk, CEO of Growing Together Northampton, commented:

"We are trying to look at the issue of waste in a different way, while supporting the community to make use of their unwanted items. Yesterday was a great example of this—seeing the community come together to share items they no longer need. We had lots of happy shoppers and stallholders and we’re looking forward to the next one this summer."

Table Top Sales will be held regularly throughout the year, with the next event scheduled for the summer.

Stall & Stall holder at event

To register your interest in taking a stall, please contact Nicole at: [email protected]

For more information about Growing Together Northampton and its community projects, visit www.growingtogether.org.uk.