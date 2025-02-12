Grow, Cook, Eat: New grant recipients announced for healthy food projects across north Northamptonshire

Fresh, healthy produce

Three Northamptonshire community groups are celebrating after receiving funding from Groundwork Northamptonshire’s Grow Cook Eat project to help them bring the benefits of fresh, healthy food to their neighbourhoods.

Thanks to the grants, KHL Community Workshop in Corby will be growing fresh fruit and veg in a new garden space, Youth Work Weldon will engage young people and their families in the benefits of fresh food and a healthy lifestyle, and Kettering Community Unit (KCU) will be working with PTSD sufferers to enhance their health and wellbeing with their Mood Food Project.

Kimberley Lawson, Operations Director at Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “It’s a particularly great New Year for these three groups who have received our first Grow Cook Eat grants of 2025. This funding is all about helping local groups launch and expand their own growing and cooking projects and this trio of successful groups all really impressed us with their applications. This is a rolling grants programme, so if you are based in the north of the county and have an idea that needs supporting then get in touch, we may well be able to help.”

Previous grant recipients have transformed community gardens and allotments and revitalised the outdoor spaces of children’s nurseries and day centres for the elderly, and the newly funded groups have big plans too… KHL Community Workshop in Corby strives to reduce social isolation and improve the conditions of life for local residents by providing creative facilities and opportunities for people to learn new skills and hobbies in a safe, inclusive space. Their grant funding will provide a communal growing space where they plan to run regular gardening sessions.

George Hill, Trustee of KHL Community Workshop, explains: “Our plan is to build some accessible raised beds where our members can plant, tend and harvest small fruit trees and shrubs as well as seasonal vegetables and herbs. We want them to experience the benefits of growing and using fresh produce in their weekly routines, in the hope that it will encourage them to try it for themselves at home, whether that be in a garden or on a windowsill.”

Youth Work Weldon provides services to support and engage young people in the north of the county. They work with a diverse range of young people, including those with additional needs or mental health challenges, as well as those navigating the everyday pressures of adolescence. Their aim is to offer a supportive environment where young people can build friendships, develop new skills and enjoy positive experiences away from the demands of education, helping to reduce isolation and foster personal growth.

Youth Development Coordinator, Siobhan Holmes, explains: “Our ambition with this funding is to engage young people and their families with a healthier lifestyle. We plan to run a regular programme of workshops that will open up conversations about growing and cooking fresh ingredients – as well as arming them with the skills to create fresh, healthy food. We are thrilled to have received this grant and can’t wait to get started.”

Kettering Community Unit (KCU) is dedicated to alleviating poverty, providing food parcels to those facing destitution and delivering upskilling programs designed to help people gain employment, independence and financial stability. Their Grow Cook Eat grant will fund the Mood Food Project for PTSD – an initiative that aims to bring together the healing powers of nutrition, community engagement and learning new skills.

Chief Executive of KCU, Sylvia McLevy, said: “This funding is going to transform the services we can provide for our users. It will help us to run nutritional workshops and community cooking sessions, provide emergency food parcels for those in crisis and highlight mindful eating practises. By bringing people together to learn these new skills, we will reduce stress and social isolation and build confidence. It is a holistic wellbeing solution and one we are thrilled Grow Cook Eat can support.”

If you are part of a community group or not for profit organisation in north Northamptonshire and would like to apply for grant funding from Grow Cook Eat, funded by Public Health North Northamptonshire, visit Grow, Cook and Eat with Groundwork

Grow, Cook, Eat - How can you get involved? Find out about our upcoming events and workshops here: https://www.facebook.com/GroundworkNorthants

Check out some of our tasty, healthy and easy to make recipes here: https://www.groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/recipes/