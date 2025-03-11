“Good” judgement for Northamptonshire Children’s Trust Adoption Agency

“Outstanding leadership” and maintained overall judgement of “good”. Ofsted have published their report on the inspection of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust Voluntary Adoption Agency (NCT VAA).

Inspectors visited NCT VAA 3rd-7th February and said: “The leadership and management of the agency is particularly strong and ambitious.

Since the last inspection, managers have taken a proactive and imaginative stance in working with other agencies and professionals to enhance children’s lives. The NCT VAA is highly committed to this effective joint working. This results in well-planned and supported adoptions for children.”

The Ofsted findings have been welcomed by North and West Northamptonshire Councils, which have been working closely with NCT on its journey to improve children’s services countywide.

In their report, inspectors said: “Prospective adopters receive a warm and professional welcome. They say that they are given as much information as possible. This enables them to make an informed decision about whether adoption is right for them.” Prospective adopters told inspectors: “From the beginning we had ample information to proceed. Our social worker was very open and honest, and we have felt able to be very open and honest with them as a result.”

Inspectors also saw that prospective adopters receive a good quality of initial training which builds confidence and knowledge and opportunities for early permanence, with the courses also being available to friends and family.

Post-adoption support was found as a real strength of this service. It is consistently valued by all adoptive parents. Ofsted noted that: “Work completed by staff is child focused and details children’s wishes and feelings well.” Adoptive parents give consistent positive feedback about the impact of the service provided by the post-adoption team with adopters saying: “We have had brilliant support from post adoption. It’s been easy to access. It’s the best thing we’ve done. We have been so supported and we are so lucky.”

Inspectors saw the careful consideration that is given to matching children with adoptive parents. They noted that: “Introductions are child-focused and well-paced. During the assessment process, adoptive parents’ other children are well considered. Overall, this helps children to develop positive relationships and experience long term stability.”

Ofsted saw the growth in the effective leadership and management of NCT VAA and saw the management team as inspirational and the leadership as particularly strong and ambitious and rated this as “outstanding.”

A social worker in the adoption team shared with inspectors: “I can honestly say that in the last three years I have seen the most improvement overall in the development of the service and in its culture. We feel supported, understood and appreciated. I am proud to be a part of this Voluntary Adoption Agency.”

Julian Wooster, Chair of Northamptonshire Children’s Trust said: “It is very pleasing that Ofsted judge our voluntary adoption agency as ‘good’ with ‘outstanding leadership and management.’ This is a testament to the continued hard work and dedication of the service and shows the continued journey of improvement that we are on.

“Ensuring children and young people have support, stability and the love and care they deserve is at the heart of what we do, and it is good that this has been recognised by Ofsted.

We would encourage anyone who has been considering adoption to get in touch with us. Our expert, friendly team will guide you through every step of the process.”

Charisee Monero, North Northamptonshire Council's Director of Children’s Services said: "I am assured by the news that Ofsted has recognised the great work of the NCT VAA and the positive impact they are making. There are few things more important than the lives of vulnerable children.

"It is pleasing that Ofsted recognise the outstanding leadership and management within the adoption service and that they can see that are adoptions are well planned giving children permanent loving homes and adopters getting the support and guidance throughout the process.

“I acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the team and thank the adopters and children who spoke to inspectors so openly and honestly.”

Cllr Fiona Baker, Cabinet Member for Childrens, Families, Education and Skills at WNC said: “This is positive news for our children, our adopters and colleagues who work hard to improve outcomes and help give our children to have the best start in life.

“I am pleased that Ofsted recognise the child-focused approach that the team take as well as the strengthened partnership working which all impacts on well matched adoptions and achieving early permanence for children.

“I would like to share my thanks to colleagues who are dedicated and committed and will continue to support this improvement journey.”

The full report can be read here: Northamptonshire Children's Trust Adoption Agency - Open - Find an Inspection Report - Ofsted