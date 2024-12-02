Good causes can count on accountancy firm

Food bank users are among those who will benefit from the generosity of an accountancy firm and its employees in the final weeks of 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the run-up to Christmas, Elsby & Co, based in Rushden, is collecting donations for the Rushden & Higham Food Bank which provides parcels containing food, toiletries, cleaning products and fresh produce to people in financial crisis.

Partner Leona Bateman said: “We want to support the Food Bank because we know there are families in our community who are facing difficulties and who are sadly coming under even more pressure in the run-up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to help them by collecting donations at our office in Wellingborough Road which we will then deliver to the charity.

Can you help the team from Elsby & Co support the Rushden & Higham Food Bank?

“Anyone who wants to get involved is welcome to drop off donations with us on weekdays between 9.30am and 4pm until Monday, December 16.

“We’re so grateful to everyone who has helped us so far – it’s a great way to support people in our community.”

Suitable donations for the food bank include tinned meat, tinned vegetables and fruit, small bags of sugar, small jars of coffee, instant meal pots, crisps, biscuits and UHT milk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsby & Co’s donation collection for Rushden & Higham Food Bank is just one of the ways it has supported good causes during 2024.

The company also runs a Community Fund annually which gives its employees the opportunity to nominate a charity or good cause to receive up to £100.

Leona added: “We launched the fund because supporting our community is one of our key company values. It’s important to us to support local businesses and our wider community.

“Our Community Fund is per employee and as we have more than 30 employees that means the contributions from it can make a real difference to good causes as well as to our staff because typically, they choose organisations which are close to their hearts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good causes that Elsby & Co staff have supported recently include Diabetes UK and cancer and neonatal support charity Ailsa’s Aim.

Assistant Accountant Warren Logue raised £500 for Ailsa’s Aim by taking part in a sponsored skydive and colleagues Niamh Standen, Debbie Bridle, Katie Newman, Lynda Dorks and Sara Manning raised £1,010 for Diabetes UK by taking part in the 10-mile London Bridges Wellness Walk.

For further information about Ailsa’s Aim visit www.ailsasaim.co.uk, to find out about Diabetes UK visit www.diabetes.org.uk or to learn about Rushden & Higham Food Bank go to encompasscharity.org.uk/rushden-hf-foodbank/