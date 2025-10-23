Go Green! Big-hearted heroes help raise thousands

Kind-hearted heroes across Northamptonshire have helped raise thousands of pounds for end of life care as the county went green for Cransley.

Hundreds of people, groups and companies countywide fundraised for Cransley Hospice Trust’s Go Green initiative to support families whose loved ones with life-limiting illnesses require specialist care in their hour of need.

The county’s charity champions responded to the call to go green for the colourful campaign to help fund the services provided at Cransley Hospice and within the patient’s home, as well as supporting other local linked services.

As big-hearted businesses hosted their own green themed fundraisers, there were multiple fun-filled events staged to help boost funds including collections at Tesco Extra stores and Rushden Lakes hosted the Cransley Hospice Trust Community Fair, which raised £2,000.

Rebecca Patenall and Mayor of Rushden Town Council Cllr Mrs Gill Mercer

Whether staging fundraisers or making donations, there was widespread support from companies and clubs including AFC Rushden and Diamonds F.C. who donated £1,000. Booker Group in Wellingborough raised more than £1,200, QRO Solutions added to the generous gestures with its £500 donation and Scott Bader donated £500 for the second year running.

Jenine Rees, Head of Fundraising and Marketing at Cransley Hospice Trust, said: “We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported this year’s Go Green campaign, they make all the difference. We couldn’t raise the money we do without the kindness, generosity and courage of our incredible fundraising community. Their efforts are helping us raise vital funds for end of life care and support patients and their families when they need it most.

“Whether it was through a green bake sale, an open garden, jumping out of an aeroplane, running or walking, they are all helping to make a difference to patients with life-limiting illnesses and their families in North Northamptonshire.They help to make their precious moments better.”

As companies continue to stage green themed events it is hoped this year’s campaign will hit the target of £15,000. All donationas make a difference to patients and their families helping provide care in many ways including:

Booker Group

£15 could pay for a group therapy session for a patient

With many people now choosing to die at home £55 could pay for a home visit by a Cransley Hospice Nurse Specialist

£755 could pay for a patient to receive care at Cransley Hospice for 24 hours.

The specialist support provided for families is vital as they face the most challenging times with their loved ones. Cathryn Agacy and her family are dedicated to supporting Cransley Hospice Trust, raising hundreds of pounds for the charity after her Mum Lorraine Takaira died in the care of Cransley Hospice.

Cathryn said: “We received the best possible treatment in the very worst of situations. As strange as it sounds,I have the fondest memories of the time we spent in the hospice with Mum… there is so much love in there. We will be forever in their debt. They couldn’t have done enough for my Mum, or for our family.”

Rebecca Patenall, Community and Corporate Fundraiser, added: "Go Green Week for Cransley Hospice Trust has once again been a truly heartwarming experience. We are continually inspired by the compassion and generosity of our incredible community. From local businesses to community groups and individuals, it has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with so many passionate supporters.

“With even more wonderful events still unfolding, we are well on our way towards our fundraising target and that’s thanks to everyone that’s been involved and helped in anyway. Thank you! Your support really does make a difference.’"

For more information visit www.cransleyhospicetrust.org.uk