Glenvale Park’s new local centre ‘topped out’

Glenvale Park LLP has announced a major development milestone, as its new local centre is officially topped out, with the external structure of the building now complete.

This announcement marks an exciting step forward in establishing the local centre as a vibrant retail hub within the community.

Mark Best, Director of Midtown Capital Ltd, Managing Partner of Glenvale Park LLP, said: “The topping out of the local centre marks a milestone in bringing to life a thriving community centre. It’s been a pleasure to watch the structure take shape, and we look forward to its completion this autumn.”

Set to become a cornerstone of Glenvale Park, the local centre will feature a variety of popular establishments, including a drive-thru for local independent coffee brand Bewiched, as well as a Co-op, Subway, hairdresser Golden Scissors, and tanning salon Indigo Sun. This mixed-use development aims to provide essential retail amenities for residents and visitors alike.

Steve Browne, GM of Food at Heart of England Co-operative Society, commented: “We are excited to be a part of this dynamic new local centre at Glenvale Park. Our new store will offer residents a convenient and high-quality shopping experience, reinforcing our commitment to being at the heart of the communities we serve.

"As our 38th store, Glenvale Park will showcase all of our hero concepts including a fantastic range of fresh produce, exciting and tasty products from our key local suppliers, 100% British berries, meat and fish, a selection of our best Fairtrade products and an abundance of offers.”

Matt Fountain, founder of Bewiched Coffee, said: “We’re thrilled to introduce our drive-thru concept at Glenvale Park’s local centre. A world first as we roast the coffee in front of the customers eyes, this location will allow us to bring our unique coffee experience to even more customers in the community.”

Designed to accommodate a range of amenities, the few remaining available spaces have been designed flexibly to suit a range of uses, including fitness, leisure, wellbeing and retail.

With the structure now taking shape, the local centre is on track for completion this autumn.

Interested parties can contact Space on 0345 900 3900 or Prop-Search on 01933 223 300 to enquire about the spaces available to let.