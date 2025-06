The Glendon District scouts are once again carrying out their Christmas postal service .

The cost will be 50 pence per card .

We cover Kettering, Corby, Desborough, Rothwell, Broughton, Burton Latimer and other villages.

Please see posters for actual postal box locations.

The Scout Post is up and running for another year

The main sorting office is at the Woodcroft Scout centre London Road Kettering with sub sorting offices in other towns.

The last date for posting is December 16. This is a major source of income to support the scout groups for another year and do welcome you to use this service again.