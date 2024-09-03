Give up coffee for a month and enable young people make drug-free choices
Dan (not his real name) started vaping at the age of 12 and by the age of 14 he was struggling with nicotine addiction, severe anxiety and poor performance in school.
Every summer term, in its education work with 11-year-olds on the threshold of going up to secondary school in September, Hope UK asks pupils whom they think vapes were invented for. Very often, the answer that comes back is ‘teenagers’! Our educators explain to them that vapes were not invented for teenagers to look cool but were in fact invented for adult smokers trying to give up cigarettes.
Now in its sixth year, Hope UK’s Coffree Conqueror Challenge shines a spotlight on some of the issues affecting children and young people in the UK today. Recently published data for 2023 from Action on Smoking* tells us that the vaping rate amongst non-smokers aged 11-17 is higher than the rate for adult non-smokers – 2.3% compared to 1.1%. The statistics are going in the wrong direction as far as young people are concerned. Easy availability online, especially via social media sites, where vapes laced with harmful illegal drugs such as spice (synthetic cannabis) are being sold, shows how important it is that young people receive high-quality education. All the evidence tells us that this is what will enable them to make healthy choices as they grow to adulthood.
By taking part in the challenge, participants will save money that they would otherwise have spent on endless cups of coffee. They may also experience health benefits from consuming zero caffeine. But more importantly they will raise vital funds to support Hope UK in its mission to enable many more young people to choose drug-free lives. For example, £50 will help us reach 10 young people with drug education in the UK.
To sign up for the Coffree Conqueror Challenge, participants should visit Hope UK’s dedicated web page for full details. During the course of the challenge, they are invited to share their highs and lows on Hope UK’s social media pages, as part of the Coffree Conqueror Challenge community of fellow caffeine-abstainers! Fundraisers will also receive daily messages of support from Hope UK, together with plenty of tips on how to survive your caffeine-free month and stay well and sane in the process.
Sign up today for the Coffree Conqueror Challenge: hopeuk.org/coffree
