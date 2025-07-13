Gemma and Katie's inspiring weight loss journey: From Desborough Slimming World to Northampton Race for Life

By angela walker
Contributor
Published 13th Jul 2025, 13:46 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 12:24 BST
When Gemma & Katie joined Slimming World just over 2 years ago, little did they know that they would become great friends, lose weight and complete the Race for Life today in Northampton

When you join Slimming World group in Desborough just 2 weeks apart and then go on to lose 4 stone 7lb each - reach your target weight together and then 12 months on become Diamond Members together then this really is a a friendship that will last forever!

Running has become a part of both of these lovely ladies - before losing their weight it would have only been a dream but every week they are out their for-filling their dreams - they run at their local park runs and enter various other races/runs that are organised by local event companies. Their passion for running has also become a family event.

As their consultant I couldn't be more proud of these two - each week supporting other members to reach their dreams and supporting me running with them today at the Race for Life in Northampton - between us raising over £500 for such a great cause

Want to know more then call me Angela on 07514 643857

