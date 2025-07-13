Gemma and Katie's inspiring weight loss journey: From Desborough Slimming World to Northampton Race for Life
When you join Slimming World group in Desborough just 2 weeks apart and then go on to lose 4 stone 7lb each - reach your target weight together and then 12 months on become Diamond Members together then this really is a a friendship that will last forever!
Running has become a part of both of these lovely ladies - before losing their weight it would have only been a dream but every week they are out their for-filling their dreams - they run at their local park runs and enter various other races/runs that are organised by local event companies. Their passion for running has also become a family event.
As their consultant I couldn't be more proud of these two - each week supporting other members to reach their dreams and supporting me running with them today at the Race for Life in Northampton - between us raising over £500 for such a great cause
