Gateway Club leader's "Dawn til' Dusk" fundraising walk
Higham Ferrers Gateway Club is a social club for people with learning disabilities and provides fun and inclusive activities for everyone who attends. The club is a Registered Charity (no 1120121) and is affiliated to Mencap.
Gateway is volunteer led and is self-funded by donations, grants, fundraising and the weekly fee of those who attend.
You can see what we do on our Facebook page - Higham Gateway Club - Registered Charity no 1120121.
As you can imagine, it can be very expensive to put on a high-quality experience, so we need your help to raise as much money as possible. All donations gratefully accepted in cash or at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elizabeth-willmott-3
All donors will be given a chance to guess where Seth will end up at dusk. At Noon, when the sweepstake closes, we will announce on Facebook where he is, so that he can be cheered on or joined on his walk by supporters.
We can be contacted at [email protected]. Thank you