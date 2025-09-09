Gateway Club leader's "Dawn til' Dusk" fundraising walk

How far can Seth walk from "Dawn til Dusk"

On the 21st of September 2025, the leader of Higham Ferrers Gateway Club, Seth Partridge- Underwood will be walking to see how far he can travel from dawn til' dusk. A small percentage of every donation will be put in to a prize pot, and with your donation, you will have a chance to win, you just have to guess where he’ll end up by dusk.

Higham Ferrers Gateway Club is a social club for people with learning disabilities and provides fun and inclusive activities for everyone who attends. The club is a Registered Charity (no 1120121) and is affiliated to Mencap.

Gateway is volunteer led and is self-funded by donations, grants, fundraising and the weekly fee of those who attend.

You can see what we do on our Facebook page - Higham Gateway Club - Registered Charity no 1120121.

As you can imagine, it can be very expensive to put on a high-quality experience, so we need your help to raise as much money as possible. All donations gratefully accepted in cash or at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/elizabeth-willmott-3

All donors will be given a chance to guess where Seth will end up at dusk. At Noon, when the sweepstake closes, we will announce on Facebook where he is, so that he can be cheered on or joined on his walk by supporters.

We can be contacted at [email protected]. Thank you