Gabriel Court celebrates World Snooker Champion

Gabriel Court Care Home had an exhilarating time celebrating local World Snooker Champion as they watched one of their own, Kyren Wilson, win his first Championship.

The home was filled with excitement and pride for Kyren, a local hero from Kettering who has captured the hearts of many, particularly Doreen.

Doreen, known among her peers as the biggest snooker fan in the home, was especially thrilled.

She had been following Kyren's career closely and couldn't wait to see him featured on the front page of the Northamptonhire Telegraph as the new world champion.

Dorren delighted to read the front page news about local champion.

Doreen hopes for a chance to meet Kyren in person one day to express their pride and congratulations for his incredible accomplishment.