Gabriel Court celebrates World Snooker Champion
The home was filled with excitement and pride for Kyren, a local hero from Kettering who has captured the hearts of many, particularly Doreen.
Doreen, known among her peers as the biggest snooker fan in the home, was especially thrilled.
She had been following Kyren's career closely and couldn't wait to see him featured on the front page of the Northamptonhire Telegraph as the new world champion.
Doreen hopes for a chance to meet Kyren in person one day to express their pride and congratulations for his incredible accomplishment.
This victory has not only put Kettering on the map in the world of snooker but has also brought the care community at Gabriel Court closer together, united in pride and admiration for their local hero.