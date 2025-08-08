Fundraising couple take on gruelling Great Norse Run for charity
The challenge, which spans multiple ultra-distance running days, is already taking its toll. On their most recent stretch, Sam and Stuart completed a gruelling 30-mile run – one of the toughest legs of the event so far.
Despite battling extreme fatigue, blisters, and injury – including a strapped-up knee and the looming loss of four toenails – both Sam and Stuart continue to press on with unwavering determination. Their efforts have so far raised a combined total of £3,670 for the two charities.
The duo are now looking forward to a well-earned rest day before continuing with the next stage of the run.
A spokesperson from Jordan’s Weeones Charity said: “This is no easy feat. What Sam and Stuart are doing takes incredible heart, courage, and stamina. We are immensely proud of them both for pushing through each painful mile in support of our cause and the Navy Clearance Divers Association. Their commitment means so much.”
Supporters are encouraged to donate or leave a message of encouragement as the couple continue their journey. Donations can be made via the following links:
Stuart: justgiving.com/stuart-douglas
For more updates, follow their progress and share their story using the hashtags:
