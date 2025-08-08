Fundraising couple take on gruelling Great Norse Run for charity

Jordan's Weeones Charity

A determined Northamptonshire couple, Sam and Stuart Douglas, are currently taking part in the epic Great Norse Run, running 209 miles across Iceland in 10 days, they are pushing their physical and mental limits to raise money for two important causes – Jordan’s Weeones Charity and the Navy Clearance Divers Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenge, which spans multiple ultra-distance running days, is already taking its toll. On their most recent stretch, Sam and Stuart completed a gruelling 30-mile run – one of the toughest legs of the event so far.

Despite battling extreme fatigue, blisters, and injury – including a strapped-up knee and the looming loss of four toenails – both Sam and Stuart continue to press on with unwavering determination. Their efforts have so far raised a combined total of £3,670 for the two charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo are now looking forward to a well-earned rest day before continuing with the next stage of the run.

Fundraising Legends Sam and Stuart Douglas

A spokesperson from Jordan’s Weeones Charity said: “This is no easy feat. What Sam and Stuart are doing takes incredible heart, courage, and stamina. We are immensely proud of them both for pushing through each painful mile in support of our cause and the Navy Clearance Divers Association. Their commitment means so much.”

Supporters are encouraged to donate or leave a message of encouragement as the couple continue their journey. Donations can be made via the following links:

For more updates, follow their progress and share their story using the hashtags:

#JordansWeeOnes #NavyClearanceDivers #GreatNorseRun #FundraisingHeroes #ThankYouSamAndStuart #ProudSupporters