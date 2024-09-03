Fundraiser for Lainy's Animal Rescue
The staff at The Heathers Residential home in Kettering raised a massive £520 for Lainy's Animal Rescue.
The staff held a raffle where there were over 40 fantastic prizes donated from local businesses in and around Kettering.
The team we have at The Heathers is brilliant and will all do anything to help anyone.
