Fundraiser for Lainy's Animal Rescue

By Karen Swain
Contributor
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 11:49 BST
The HeathersThe Heathers
The staff at The Heathers Residential home in Kettering raised a massive £520 for Lainy's Animal Rescue.

The staff held a raffle where there were over 40 fantastic prizes donated from local businesses in and around Kettering.

The team we have at The Heathers is brilliant and will all do anything to help anyone.

