Fun-filled day for fathers at local care home
With the lovely warm weather residents were able to enjoy meeting up with loved ones in the home’s garden, sharing memories and photographs of the father figures in their lives.
Staff and residents enjoyed a cold selection of beers and a traditional Sunday lunch prepared by the home’s hospitality team. Relatives were encouraged to stay and join their loved ones for lunch.
Mo Masedi, General Manager of the home, said: “We’ve all had a wonderful day today welcoming friends and family into the home. Occasions like Father’s Day are so important, it was fantastic to have such a lovely gathering with our residents and their loved ones all together enjoying the sunshine.”
Len, resident at Brampton View Care Home said: “I’ve had a great time celebrating with my family, it has been so lovely to see them and spend some quality time together.”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Brampton View Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Brampton View Care Home provides nursing care, residential care, respite care and dementia care.
