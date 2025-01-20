From Silverstone Circuit to a warzone - Driving Ukraine raises over £1,000,000 and partners with the historic race track

A group of volunteers in the charities workshop in Lviv, Ukraine from a previous convoy after fundraising for and donating 8 life saving vehicles.

Driving Ukraine is an Oxfordshire based charity organisation working to deliver evacuation vehicles to the Ukrainian frontlines to save lives. They have partnered with Silverstone Circuit for an incredible show of support.

In a remarkable show of solidarity and humanitarian effort, Driving Ukraine are embarking on another significant journey to support Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict. They will first be completing a parade lap around the historic Silverstone Circuit and then driving over a thousand miles to deliver the life-saving vehicles.

The team are taking on a three-day, 1,318-mile drive across Europe, aiming to deliver an evacuation vehicle that will go directly to the Ukrainian frontline. The convoy is set to be 12 vehicles and 28 volunteers transporting around £250,000 worth of aid and vehicles to Ukraine.

In an impressive show of support Driving Ukraine have partnered with the legendary Silverstone Circuit to complete a parade lap around the historic Formula 1 racetrack. Fynn Watt, Driving Ukraine’s founder, said “Alongside the BRDC, the owners of the circuit, whose members and ex chair, Stuart Rolt, have generously responded to the requests for financial support and aid in Ukraine, we were able to secure this. More than anything we all want to show Ukraine and the Ukrainian people that we are behind them, from individuals to historic organisations”.

Vehicles previously donated by Driving Ukraine

The invasion of Ukraine, now nearing its three-year mark, has seen Driving Ukraine rise to the challenge, providing over 150 vehicles for frontline efforts since the war began and raising more than £1 Million. They are always encouraging people to join them in driving, fundraising and donating vehicles. Driving Ukraine are detailed further on their website, www.DrivingUkraine.org.

28 volunteer drivers, motivated by a deep-seated desire to contribute, are now part of this crucial initiative. In addition to their journey, they are all fundraising to purchase and donate their vehicle along with a drone jammer to protect the vehicle from kamikaze drones. This fundraising effort will cover the cost of transporting the vehicle from Oxfordshire, England, to Lviv, Ukraine, and further to the Eastern Ukrainian frontline. The funds will also support vehicle modifications necessary for frontline conditions, including Mud Terrain tyres and a camouflage paint job.

Jacob Simpson, Driving Ukraine’s Operations Coordinator, said: "This upcoming mission is dedicated to delivering aid and vehicles directly to the Ukrainian frontline, where they will fulfil roles with first response and evacuation support teams. The work of our volunteer drivers here is what ensures thousands of young Ukrainians can return home. It’s phenomenal to have such powerful and successful leaders supporting us and supporting Ukraine alongside us."