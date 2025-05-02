From Nurse to nurturer: Liz’s journey as a parent and child foster carer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The urgent need for parent and child foster carers in Northampton is more significant than ever. Foster Carer Liz felt the urge to help, so she took a leap of faith and switched up her nursing career to become a parent and child foster carer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Six years ago, Liz’s fostering journey began with Nexus Fostering after switching careers from community nurse to dedicated parent and child foster carer after witnessing her parents care for a foster baby. “I was one of 5 siblings and was always surrounded by other children and a nurturing family.”

When Liz met her husband, Rob, they shared a common desire to foster. “We combined our life experiences and decided to take the plunge and apply!” The fostering assessment takes 4-6 months, and in 2019, the couple became approved foster carers, starting with a parent and child placement. The pair opened their home to welcome a 24-year-old mother and her newborn baby. Liz remembers, “We were approached to consider caring for a mother and her 4-day-old baby. She had a choice between surrendering the baby or entering foster care.” Parent and child placements typically last around 4 months, but Liz and Rob’s first placement lasted eight months. Liz says, “We enjoyed helping mum with her baby, encouraging good routines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parent and child fostering aims to help parents develop skills to care for their children independently, and you help form part of an overall assessment. The parents can vary in age, and you are helping teach the parent life skills, how to care for a child from feeding to medicating, along with helping them during the challenging times, which can also include supporting the parent or child through the night. Liz recalls supporting the mother in overcoming challenges with her own family. “She often needed support before and after contact with her birth mum. Their relationship was strained, but we showed her she could have a loving, happy bond with her baby.”

Parent & Child Foster Carers Liz & Rob

One of Liz’s most memorable moments was watching the mother gain confidence. “She started catching the bus into town and signed up for English and Maths lessons!” After eight months, the mother moved back to live with her family, and Liz continues to receive updates from her. “The mum still messages me 5 years later, asking for advice and keeping me updated.”

Due to the increasing need for parent and child placements, Liz and Rob welcomed a mother facing learning difficulties and a 7-month-old baby. Nexus Fostering offers parent and child training in advance, ensuring you are prepared as best as possible. Still, if ever faced with something unknown, your Supervising Social Worker is always at the end of the phone, along with other foster carers, who are a great source of information.

Sadly, sometimes the endings are not always positive and after 12 weeks, the mother’s ability to care for her child was deemed insufficient, and the child was to be placed for adoption. Liz reflects, “It was paramount that everything was recorded as everything goes towards the assessment to help form an outcome.” The young child is now under their care until a permanent home is found, and Liz and Rob continue to support him. “Our boys know the baby will move on, but our hearts are full of love for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz and Rob’s commitment to fostering is evident, helping parents and children with the vital support they need. Liz encourages people across Northampton interested in parent and child fostering to reach out and speak to the local team to find out if parent and child fostering is right for you. Phone 01462 431 774 or visit www.nexusfostering.co.uk