From night shifts to new beginnings: meet Groundwork Northamptonshire’s new Green Doctor

After 10 years of working night shifts as a hotel supervisor, Groundwork Northamptonshire’s new Green Doctor trainee is embracing daylight hours and a new challenge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Thurland, 29, has this month been recruited to head up the charity’s Green Doctor programme - which provides free, impartial advice to help people across Northamptonshire stay warm, stay well, and save money on household bills.

From helping residents tackle energy debt to identifying health and safety hazards in the home, Green Doctors are trained to offer practical support to some of the most vulnerable members of our communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert describes the transition to his new role as like “coming out of hibernation”.

Groundwork Northamptonshire's Green Doctor, Robert Thurland

“I’ve spent years working through the night, completely out of sync with the world,” he said. “Just being outside, seeing the sun during the day feels like a whole new experience. I’m looking forward to helping people, making a difference, and finding a new rhythm – one that feels healthier, more connected, and more meaningful – as well as spending more time with my family.”

With many people across the county struggling with cold, damp homes, rising bills, and nowhere to turn, Robert is already starting to appreciate how impactful the Green Doctor role can be.

Robert said: “This role feels like a natural fit – my aim is to listen without judgement and help people with practical solutions to make lives and homes a little healthier and happier.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan Wearn-Hutter, Green Projects Manager at Groundwork Northamptonshire, said: “I am delighted to welcome Robert to the team. As we continue to support communities in Northamptonshire, the addition of a dedicated Green Doctor on our patch means we can help more people to be warm and well in their homes, whilst taking control of their bills and reducing their impact on the environment.

“I hope as many people as possible will open their doors or pick up the phone to take advantage of the free, practical advice on offer – I look forward to seeing the positive impact our new Green Doctor has on the community.”

Robert is currently undergoing training through the Green Doctor Academy, a national programme supported by the Cadent Foundation, which culminates in a City & Guilds Level 3 qualification in Energy Awareness. Once qualified, he will take the lead on home visits in Northamptonshire, installing small energy-saving measures, and participating in outreach activities to promote the service.

Robert is now encouraging residents across Northamptonshire to get in touch for support. The Green Doctor team can provide advice through home visits or over the phone. In addition to helping individual households, they are also appealing to local community groups and organisations to champion the programme—spreading the word and helping reach those in greatest need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the ways the Green Doctor team will be able to help:

Identifying causes of heat loss in your home

Helping identify and tackle a damp or mould problem

Offering useful tips for saving energy and water whilst ensuring your home stays safe and comfortable

Installing small energy and water efficiency measures, such as draft excluders

Supporting you to switch energy providers to save money

Supporting you to access other services, such as emergency heating, government subsidies or grants, advice on energy or water debt

An in-home consultation usually takes around one hour. The service is free, impartial and confidential. We do not share your data with anyone else.

Click here to find out more and to book a visit or call: groundwork.org.uk/northamptonshire/green-doctors-in-northamptonshire/

If you are a community group or organisation that would like to discuss working together, please contact: [email protected]