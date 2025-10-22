Freshly baked fun at Elm Bank!

Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering, was filled with delicious aroma of fresh baked bread as residents from the Blossom Trail Community celebrated National Baking Week with a fantastic afternoon of culinary creativity.

The atmosphere was buzzing as everyone got hands-on creating their own beautiful loaves from scratch. There were smiles all around as residents carefully kneaded, shaped, and seasoned their bread with an array of tempting toppings. From traditional sesame and poppy seeds to perhaps some more adventurous favour combinations, each a loaf created was a unique work of art!

Tina, Activities Co-ordinator said, “It was great as the bread was freshly baked the same day and delivered warm to the residents to enjoy with their tea. It was such a joyous activity and hearing all the residents’ stories from times past was lovely.”

General Manager Larisa Bledea said: “We really like to ensure that we offer a whole host of activities within our beautiful home, and that residents get to enjoy all life’s simple pleasures, it is not always about lavish activities it is about what the activity means to our residents and the benefit it creates. Everyone certainly enjoyed eating the creations at the end.”

Celebrating National Baking Week at Elm Bank Care Home in Kettering.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

