Frank Bruno’s boxing charity makes fresh Armed Forces pledge

Former world heavyweight-boxing champion Frank Bruno MBE has re-affirmed his charity’s support to the Armed Forces.

The Frank Bruno Foundation, which organises non-contact boxing programmes to support those experiencing or recovering from mental ill-health, re-signed the Armed Forces Covenant in July.

The Covenant is a pledge to ensure past and present members of our Armed Forces are treated fairly and it is signed by public and private organisations of all sizes.

The Foundation’s signing signifies its ongoing commitment to helping others, including Service-Leavers, in the Northampton area and further afield – building on a pledge it first made in 2022.

Kirstie Parker, Defence Relationship Manager for Leicestershire, Northamptonshire, Rutland and South Derbyshire, said: “We’re delighted to make this heavyweight Armed Forces Covenant signing.

“A wide range of organisations implement the Covenant, from Government bodies to businesses, schools and charities, such as the Frank Bruno Foundation.

“Having strong supporters and advocates, such as Frank Bruno and his charity, is essential to the ‘whole of society’ approach this Government is introducing to national Defence.”

The Foundation’s Covenant signing was supported by 103 Force Support Battalion, Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers; a troop from Northampton International Academy’s Combined Cadet Force; and Jim Wright, the Chair of the RFCA Northampton Committee.