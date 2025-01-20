Forterra offers comprehensive support for new SuDS legislation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Forterra, one of the UK’s leading building products manufacturers, is providing a range of support to help developers, architects, and planners adapt to new sustainable drainage system (SuDS) legislation.

These include free, bookable seminars, tailored in-house design advice, and its innovative Formpave Aquaflow permeable paving solution.

Schedule 3 of the Flood and Water Management Act 2010, which has been active in Wales since 2019, will soon make SuDS mandatory for all construction projects in England that are over 100m². Designed to tackle urban flooding, the legislation requires rainwater to be managed on-site to avoid overwhelming traditional drainage systems. SuDS mimic natural processes by managing rainfall where it lands, reducing flood risk, improving water quality, and supporting biodiversity.

Integrating SuDS into projects can seem complex, especially with the additional requirement to secure authorisation from the SuDS Approval Body (SAB) before construction begins. To simplify this process, Forterra offers an in-house design service which provides technical advice, tailored designs, and detailed drawings to ensure projects meet regulatory requirements with ease.

As part of this service, Forterra is offering tailored seminars that can be arranged online, providing a practical introduction to SuDS and the new regulations. These workshops are ideal for developers and planners looking to understand the process.

In fact, Forterra already offers paving solutions tailored for SuDS integration, such as Formpave’s Aquaflow system. By capturing stormwater, this solution reduces the burden on public drainage systems while offering a durable and attractive finish. Aquaflow is suitable for a range of applications, from driveways to car parks.

David Manley, Head of Sustainability at Forterra, said: “The introduction of mandatory SuDS is a major step forward for sustainable construction, but we know it can feel like a big change. Our goal is to be a trusted partner for the construction industry as it embraces these changes. Whether through our seminars, design support, or proven products like Formpave, we’re here to ensure projects comply with Schedule 3 while building resilient, sustainable communities.”

Visitors to Forterra’s Permeable Paving page can book a seminar and access detailed guidance on adapting to the new regulations.

For more information about Forterra’s permeable paving solutions, visit the website.