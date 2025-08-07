Formula 1 charity football match raises over £3,700 for Northamptonshire Health Charity

Two of Formula 1’s biggest teams swapped racing overalls for football kits on Thursday 18 July, as staff from Mercedes and Aston Martin competed in back-to-back charity matches in support of good causes, including Northamptonshire Health Charity, the charity that fundraises for hospitals and health service in the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The match was hosted at Brackley Town Football Club’s St James Park stadium, the third annual fixture saw men’s and women’s teams from each organisation take to the pitch in front of enthusiastic crowds.

Kimberley Willingham, Inclusion and Community Outreach Lead at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One said: "The event was a huge success – it’s the most we’ve raised at our Charity Football Match in the three years we’ve been running it. But this isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about bringing our community and colleagues together for a shared purpose. Especially knowing the funds will directly support the local hospital’s maternity unit - a facility many of our colleagues have, or will, utilise."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each team selected a charity to benefit from the match. Aston Martin Aramco Formula One chose Northamptonshire Health Charity in memory of baby Theo Crussell, who sadly passed away at Northampton General Hospital 44 hours after an emergency delivery following mum Kate’s diagnosis of severe pre-eclampsia. Mercedes F1 selected Helen & Douglas House a local children’s hospice, with a mother whose daughter had been cared for their giving a moving speech on the night.

The charity football match raised money and smiles for all involved

In the ten years since Theo’s birth, his parents Rob and Kate Crussell have been tireless supporters of Northamptonshire Health Charity. Through their incredible fundraising efforts with ‘Team Theo’, they have now raised over £103,000 in Theo’s memory, supporting both a national pre-eclampsia charity and Northamptonshire Health Charity and as a way to say thank you for maternity and neonatal care, their family has received.

Rob, who works at Aston Martin Aramco Formula One, said: “When Kimberley said to me, they would like to raise money in memory of Theo in his tenth birthday year I was so happy and grateful.

Me, Kate and our two daughters came along to see the matches and I was very proud of the amount of effort everyone had put in. It was an amazing evening, and to know this year they had picked me and Theo’s story made me very emotional.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The raffle on the night was packed with incredible prizes, generously donated by the teams and supporters. These included AMRTC factory tours, signed and unsigned Formula 1 merchandise, LEGO sets, a model car, and a selection of alcoholic drinks, with every ticket sold helping to support better healthcare for local people.

Brackley-based Mercedes F1 has supported the annual match for three years, bringing together Formula 1 colleagues and supporters for a day of friendly rivalry, community spirit, and fundraising.

While the Mercedes F1 team claimed a 3–2 victory in the men’s match, the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One came out on top in the women’s game, winning 6–2.

Funds raised from the event will help Northamptonshire Health Charity continue its work supporting NHS hospitals and community healthcare across the county. The charity funds projects and equipment that go above and beyond what the NHS provides, helping to improve patient experiences and staff wellbeing at Northampton General, Kettering General, and across NHFT services.

The team at Northamptonshire Health Charity would like to thank everyone who took part, donated, or cheered from the stands, it all makes a difference.

To find out more visit www.nhcharity.co.uk