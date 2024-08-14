Former Team GB athletes visit Wellingborough care home to take part in the Anchor Games

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As the Olympic and Paralympic Games capture the interest of people across the world, Anchor care homes and housing locations across England have been holding their own multi-sport events as part of the Anchor Games initiative.

Anchor, England’s largest not-for-profit provider of housing and care for people living in later life, launched the initiative in celebration of all things sport and to show support for the athletes competing in this summer’s Olympic and Paralympic Games.

At Anchor’s Glenvale Park care home in Wellingborough, Nottinghamshire, the Anchor Games event saw an exciting visit from former Team GB athletes Anita Neil, who was Britain’s first black female Olympian and Canisus Alcindor, who previously represented Great Britain at the Commonwealth Games.

The day included a whole host of sporting activities including an egg and spoon race, hoop throwing and sumo wrestling as well as a barbecue for residents, colleagues and guests to enjoy.

Anchor Games at Glenvale Park with Canisus Alcindor, residents and colleagues

Rob Martin, Managing Director of Care Services at Anchor, said: “We see the physical and mental health benefits that come with staying active every day. That’s why we’re so passionate about supporting our residents to enjoy movement in later life and are always championing their physical wellbeing through initiatives like our Zest Wellbeing and Be Active programmes.

"These inclusive programmes demonstrate how we can all make small changes to ensure this becomes part of our everyday lives and existing routines. This summer, we know many will be feeling inspired by sporting events including the Olympics, Wimbledon and the Euros, so this is a great time to encourage people of all ages and abilities to embrace physical activity.”

Carley Calder, Home Manager from Anchor’s Glenvale Park Care Home in Wellingborough, Nottinghamshire, said: “Everyone is really enjoying getting involved in The Anchor Games. It’s a great opportunity to exercise our bodies and minds while being able to socialise and have fun!”