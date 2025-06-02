Former Postal Worker MP leading campaign to ban low down letter boxes
The former Postal Worker, who represented men and women for the Communication Workers Union (CWU) for over a decade is co-sponsoring a 10 minute rule bill that will go before Parliament with an aim for a UK-wide ban on the installation of ground-level letterboxes in all new builds and front door replacements / renewals.
“This issue was first raised by the CWU as far back as 1958 when the British Standards Agency deemed it appropriate that letter boxes be at a proper height.” said Lee Barron. “Unfortunately, it was not enshrined into UK building standards law.”
“Therefore, we have had over six decades of occupational health and safety risks to 80,000 Royal Mail Delivery postmen and postwomen all around the UK including in Corby and East Northamptonshire.”
The campaign being led by the CWU sets out the reasons why the change is important. It sets out the cumulative physical strain induced by constant bending right down to floor level while out on delivery and also the increased risk of dog bites through the letterbox when it is at ground level.
“The current installation height dimensions of BSEN13724 are currently only advisory rather than mandatory under UK law.” Lee Barron continued. “I am encouraged that since coming to office the Labour Government has held positive meetings with campaigners. We now need a bigger push and that is why I am co-sponsoring a Bill in Parliament to make this essential campaign a reality.”
Ten Minute Rule Bills are a type of Private Members' Bill that are introduced in the House of Commons under Standing Order No 23.
The ten-minute rule allows a backbench MP to make his or her case for a new Bill in a speech lasting up to ten minutes.
An opposing speech may also be made before the House decides whether or not the Bill should be introduced. If the MP is successful the Bill is taken to have had its first reading.