First phase of Shared Ownership homes now available in Higham Ferrers

Home seekers in Northamptonshire now have a wider range of homes to choose from thanks to the first release of Platform Home Ownership’s Shared Ownership homes at a brand-new development in Higham Ferrers.

Just off the A6, Platform Home Ownership is providing a charming range of two and three-bedroom homes expertly-built by developer HarperCrewe.

To the east of the market town, and within the peaceful countryside, the new homes development provides a perfect balance to home seekers looking for the quiet and tranquillity of rural Northamptonshire, while maintaining easy access to the nearby cities of Birmingham, Leicester and London through the extensive nearby road and rail networks.

Shared Ownership allows prospective homeowners to purchase a share of their home and pay rent on the remaining amount, typically on this development buying between 25% and 75% of the property’s full market value depending on the model purchased with. *

Computer-generated image of a Platform Home Ownership property in Northamptonshire.

This lowers the amount needed for a deposit, with most deposits on Shared Ownership schemes between 5% and 10% of the share and not the full amount.

Through the process of staircasing, those using Shared Ownership can gradually increase the amount of their home that they own.

Vanessa Latty, Sales Consultant at Higham Ferrers for Platform Home Ownership, said: “We’re really pleased to have released the first phase of excellent homes at Higham Ferrers, where homeowners can take advantage of a high-quality space with the countryside to one side and a charming town to another.

“We’re also happy to be extending our portfolio in Northamptonshire, helping to meet the increased demand for affordable routes onto the property ladder in the region.”

One of the new homes released at Higham Ferrers is The Chester, a modern semi-detached two-bedroom home equipped with modern features and facilities for buyers to meet the demands of modern living.

The ground floor of The Chester hosts a spacious and relaxed living area to the front, providing the perfect space to wind down or entertain guests, with a modern, fitted kitchen and diner to the rear and a downstairs bathroom.

Upstairs, there are two large bedrooms at either end, spanning from the centre landing space. These two bedrooms are accompanied by a stylish family bathroom and a extra space for storage.

For education, in the nearby towns of Higham Ferrers and Rushden, there is The Henry Chichele Primary School and Rushden Primary Academy. Then there is The Rushden Academy and The Ferrers School for secondary school students all of which are within walking distance of the development. For higher education, Northampton College is just over 13 miles away.

Higham Ferrers hosts a variety of amenities, with independent shops, butchers, bakeries while there is a monthly farmers’ market and a range of eateries, with Northampton town centre slightly further afield

As with all Platform Home Ownership properties, the homes will come with a 10-year new homes warranty, allocated off-street parking, double-glazed windows and central heating.

Moreover, each home will be equipped with a fully integrated kitchen and stylish family bathroom

*T&Cs apply.

