First networking breakfast event a resounding success

Paving the way for monthly 'Community Connect' gatherings.

On Monday, July 22, we hosted our inaugural networking breakfast as part of our July #SupportLocal Campaign, and we are thrilled to announce that the event was a resounding success.

Held to foster stronger connections among local businesses and create new opportunities, the event saw enthusiastic participation from 22 local companies.

The atmosphere was buzzing with energy as business owners and representatives engaged in meaningful conversations, exchanged ideas, and explored potential collaborations. The feedback from attendees has been overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the value of the connections made and the insights gained during the event.

Given the success of this initial gathering, we are excited to launch 'Community Connect,' a monthly networking breakfast aimed at continuing the momentum and further strengthening our local business community.

The next 'Community Connect' event will take place on Monday, September 9, from 9.30am to 11am.

We look forward to welcoming even more local businesses to these monthly meetings, where we can collectively support and uplift one another, driving growth and innovation within our community.

Thank you to everyone who participated in our first event, and we can't wait to see you at the next one!