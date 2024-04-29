Fire Brigade Union backs Danielle Stone for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Fire Brigade Union (FBU) has announced its endorsement of Danielle Stone in the upcoming election for Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner (PFCC) in Northamptonshire. The vote will take place this Thursday, 2nd May.

The FBU's backing is a significant boost for Stone, as she seeks election as the Northamptonshire PFCC. The union praised her long record of service to communities in Northamptonshire, her grasp of the issues facing modern fire services, and her focus on integrity in public safety roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Danielle Stone has the experience, understanding and commitment we need to keep the public safe and ensure Northamptonshire's firefighters have the resources they require," said Adam Taylor, FBU. "We're backing her candidacy because of her unparalleled levels of experience, her understanding of the challenges firefighters face daily, and her commitment to bringing trust back to the Office of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner."

Danielle Stone visiting local fire stations to hear the concerns of fire fighters

Danielle welcomed the FBU's endorsement, stating: "I'm truly honoured to have the support of the dedicated firefighters of the FBU. As Commissioner, I will be a fierce advocate for our fire services and the brave men and women who put their lives on the line to protect our towns and villages. My top priorities will be ensuring firefighters have the staffing, training and equipment they need, while upholding the highest standards of public accountability and trust. Together, we can make Northamptonshire safer."

The role of Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is to set priorities for policing and fire services, hold chiefs to account, decide budgets and commission services. Danielle Stone is running on a platform of improving support for frontline police and fire service staff and increasing levels of visible, community policing across the county.